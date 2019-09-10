It was an impressive week for high school football teams in Walker County, as Huntsville, New Waverly and Alpha Omega Academy all picked up victories over non-district opponents.
This local success made for a trio of worthy candidates for Walker County Player of the Week. It was a tight race, but one student-athlete managed to pull away in the final hours: Alpha Omega sophomore quarterback Harrison Allen.
Allen, playing just his second game ever behind center, completed 11 of 13 passes for 317 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance helped lift the Lions to an 86-40 road victory over Katy Faith West, their first win of the season.
"It's incredible," Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris said. "He got hit twice the entire game because he's getting the ball out quick, and he threw eight touchdowns passes. He's been really impressive, and he's having a lot of fun with it."
Honorable mentions included Huntsville senior running back Cameron Myers and New Waverly junior receiver Ty Elder. Myers compiled 63 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in the Hornets’ 27-10 victory over Port Neches-Groves, while Elder hauled in five catches for 152 yards and a score in the Bulldogs’ 30-21 win over Hardin.
Go to itemonline.com/vote to cast your vote each week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.