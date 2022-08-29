BRYAN — Alpha Omega Academy traveled to the Allen Academy Kickoff Classic as one of two 11 – man squads to compete. The Lions faced New Braunfels Christian in the kickoff game getting the 44-22 win.
After the Lions went down 7-0 early, AOA kicked it in high gear to score 27 straight points before a bobbled snap led the Wildcats to a two-point conversion to make the game 27-0 with 4:50 left in the second quarter.
“I thought we had a really great first half,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “We made some miscues but we were fairly clean. We scored and we gave up one play on defense that cost us but all-in-all the first half was everything we were asking them to do.”
AOA’s first half was upgraded. The Lions scored 34 first-half points to bulk up their lead. This proved to be needed as in the third quarter AOA fell flat.
Roster size is an issue the Lions will face this season and they will face it all season. With just 23 players on the roster, plenty of members will have to play both ways and get limited rest in the 48 minutes of game play.
“We got tired in the second half and that's gonna happen,” Norris said. “What we were proud of is how they answered. They came up big in the fourth quarter. It started without defense this whole game.”
Answering is something the Lions will have to do more than once this season. With eight more games on the schedule, this team will face several challenges. During the opening game, the Lions had to dance around several injuries.
The Lions would just stick to their motto for the year to get through it.
“Whatever it takes they must do,” Norris said. “We’ve got really good seniors and a strong quarterback. He willed them tonight, he came limping out and he ran the offense for us to get the win. I can't say enough about their grit.”
One of the key injuries was junior quarterback Trey Mayton.
Mayton would miss nearly the entire third quarter before returning to a struggling Lion’s offense. Without him, the Lions were unable to move the ball efficiently. Mayton has developed into a leader for this team and when he limped back into the game the offense mustered up 10 points in the final quarter.
“He didn’t hesitate,” Norris said. “He wants to be out there. We had some kids leave during camp and they were kids that didn't want to be here. The kids that are here are going to do whatever it takes to get on the field.”
The Lions came into the game with a plan of attack for the newfound New Braunfels Christian team. They knew they had several play makers ready to prove they belong on the 11-man stage.
AOA’s defense also stepped up to the challenge. The Lions held the Wildcats to 163 total yards in the game. NBCA would get 81 yards on its opening scoring drive. And outside of the third quarter, the Lions were able to hold them.
“I think we had a really good game plan,” Norris said. “I think the way the kids executed it showed me something. We’ve had good plans before that they couldn’t execute. They did everything we told them to do. They did everything we scouted and they took away the bread and butter things. Overall, executing a game plan and staying solid in coverage, I thought they were great.”
AOA’s breakout player last season was Seth Burkhalter returned for the Lions and is back to his dominant fashion. Burkhalter would get the ball 15 times and rush for 154 yards in the game. He and Mayton will play a big role in the Lion’s success this season.
Now the Lions will get ready for their second game of the season. This time they will play Milano, a UIL squad that competes in the 13-D2, 2A class. Last season, AOA and Milano met and the Eagles walked away with the 13-3 win. Kickoff for this game is set for 7 p.m. in Milano.
