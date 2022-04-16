The Alpha Omega Jr High Lady Lions Softball team finished the season with a 10-0 season. The Jr High team has collected victories from Conroe Covenant Christian, Northland, Cypress Christian, The Woodlands Christian Academy and Legacy Prep. Alpha Omega will host the start of the District Championship on April 21st at the Alpha Omega Lady Lions Softball Field. The winner of that game will decide the field advantage for the championship game on Friday, April 22nd. The team is coached by Coach Chris Ashorn and Michaela Castleberry.
