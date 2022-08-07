HUNTSVILLE —Alpha Omega Academy opened up its fall camp Wednesday after taking the off-season to regroup and prepare for its second season of 11-man football.
Coming off a season in which the Lions saw a 4-5 record in the first season back to 11-man football, they would also make the postseason before dropping their lone playoff game to Brazos Christian.
AOA will have to go into this year with a brand new quarterback. Trey Mayton saw glimpses of the role last season but Harrison Allen retained it for most of the season. It is now the Mayton show.
Mayton threw for 378 yards last season.
The Lions will return a five-tool player in Seth Burkhalter. In his junior campaign, Burkhalter rushed for 426 yards, accounted for 317 receiving yards and led the team with 54 solo tackles.
AOA will start its season Saturday, Aug. 27 against New Braunfels Christian. The game will be played at Allen Academy with kickoff coming at 7:30 p.m.
