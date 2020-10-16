After dropping their season opener, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions have appeared unstoppable — a trend they’d like to continue this weekend.
Alpha Omega (2-1) will head on the road to face Houston Emery-Weiner (2-0) on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Lions’ most recent success came last Friday at Houston Grace Christian, as a dominant two-way performance from senior standout Cole Garrison carried the team to a 50-0 victory — their second straight mercy-rule win.
Garrison rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries to lead the offense, with junior quarterbacks Harrison Allen and Ben Wright accounting for three passing touchdowns. Garrison also made his presence felt on defense, recording 11 tackles, while Boyd Hanagriff added 10 stops and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Emery, which has won its first two games via mercy rule, should pose a steeper test this week.
