As a fading sunset cast a warming blend of orange, rose and pink over the Piney Woods sky, the stage was set for an unofficial holiday nine months in the making.
College baseball fans across the country poured into ballparks Friday night to celebrate the start of their team’s Road to Omaha. The scene was no different at Sam Houston State, as the Bearkat faithful packed Don Sanders Stadium on opening day to cheer on their favorite team against Saint Mary’s.
Sam Houston State sent the crowd home satisfied, shutting out the Gaels 4-0. But perhaps equally exciting for the fans was simply the return of the sport they love.
“This is what I do,” said Rocky Wren, a longtime Bearkat baseball supporter that has sat in the first row behind home plate for nearly every home game of the past decade. “I live in Trinity, I drive 20 minutes and I watch great baseball.”
RETURN OF A PASTIME
Few Sam Houston State baseball fans — if any — are as recognizable at Don Sanders Stadium as Barry Golden, who has been coming to Bearkat games since 1961.
Golden took in his first game at Holleman Field at the age of six from the backyard of a family friend, and has watched Sam Houston State grow from its humble beginnings as a Division I program into the undisputed power of the Southland Conference. For Golden, opening day marks a chance to get reacquainted with old friends, take in the environment and relish in the spirit of competition.
“I love the game,” he said. “I love the competition with it, the strategy — every pitch has a different strategy. That's what I love about the game. We've had a lot of success with Sam Houston lately, and that's huge.”
Opening day takes on a different meaning for Joy Rogers, whose son Jack is in his third season as a starter for the Bearkats. But as she’s quick to note, her and the other parents, “just love watching great baseball.”
“We've been waiting since the end of last season, and I feel like we kind of have some unfinished business,” Rogers said. “We're pumped to be back home at The Don.”
ALCOHOL SALES, NEW FOOD OPTIONS AN INSTANT HIT
Adding to the excitement of this year’s opening day was the introduction of new food and beverage options, a result of Sam Houston State’s recent vendor partnership with Aramark.
In addition to standard concession fare, Friday’s game featured a food truck that served shrimp po’boys and chicken fried steak sandwiches — with an array of different themed nights planned throughout the season.
The 2020 season opener also marked the introduction of alcohol sales to the general public. Beer, wine and hard seltzer are now available for purchase at baseball and softball games, with plans to expand the service to all sports.
“It's just a different environment,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. “Opening day is always fun and special. Then when you add some new things, it makes it even more exciting and takes it to another level.”
With a seemingly constant flow of fans lining up to try their new options, it’s safe to say the additions have been an early hit.
“I'm so happy to have to have different options other than hot dogs and popcorn,” Rogers said. “To have different food is going to be great. Then having beer and wine, I think that's going to add something special to the experience — and probably get more people here.”
“It's awesome,” Wren added. “I even took a picture of my first beer. A lot of people like to come and have a beer, and that's what (former Sam Houston State coach) David Pierce really wanted. He always wanted us to be able to have a beer, relax and enjoy baseball.”
Sam Houston State associate AD Jason Barfield — the creator of Southland Eats, a social media account that tracks food happenings throughout the Southland Conference — believes other schools in the league have their work cut out for them when it comes to matching what the Bearkats have to offer at the concessions.
“I don't know who can top this,” he said. “I'm looking forward to seeing what else they've got this year.”
NEW YEAR, SAME FACES
The start of baseball season also marks the return of familiar faces — such as Golden and Wren — to Don Sanders Stadium.
Golden is a regular fixture at Sam Houston State games, whether the Bearkats are at home or on the road. And if it’s a big game, he’s hard to miss.
It all started with a trip to Frisco for Sam Houston State’s first FCS National Championship Game appearance in January 2012. The weekend ended with a Bearkat loss to North Dakota State, but it signaled the birth of an idea that has since become a tradition.
For Sam Houston State’s marquee matchups, Golden now breaks out an unmissable piece of headgear that, as he describes, “looks just like Sammy Bearkat’s head.”
“I call it Big Game, and I bring it out just for big games,” Golden said. “I went to the first championship game against North Dakota State. We were in the hotel, and a group of North Dakota people all had those buffalo-looking, Fred Flintstone hats. I said, 'Sam Houston needs something like that.'
“We built me one of those when we got back. We've modified it over the years, and now I actually have Stealing Second. The first one was showing its age, so I have another one now.”
Big Game did not make an appearance in 2019, while Stealing Second made two. However, Golden notes that the original “could come out of retirement for a really big game.”
Wren has been coming out to Don Sanders Stadium since 2009, and with his prime seating location, isn’t afraid to share his thoughts with the umpires.
“I don't get really belligerent, but the kids know that I have their back,” he said.
As for the 2020 season, Wren isn’t sure about what lies ahead for the Bearkats. There is one thing, however, that he is certain about.
“It's going to be fun,” he said. “I don't know what we're going to do this year, but whatever it is, I'm going to be right here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.