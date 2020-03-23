A pair of District 23-3A rivals were well-represented when the league recently unveiled its boys basketball honors for the 2019-20 season.
After being named the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, New Waverly’s Sebastine Amaro took his game to even greater heights this season. The sophomore guard was voted Offensive MVP, received all-Region III honors and helped lead the Bulldogs to a bi-district title.
New Waverly, which finished in second place behind state semifinalist Coldspring-Oakhurst, had three players voted to the all-district first team — Cameron Austin, Chris McCray and Cameron Bell. Gavin Chamberlain and Joe Bryant received second-team honors, while Blake Krienke was an honorable mention.
“I’m proud of this year’s team because of the way they handled adversity throughout the whole season,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We had our ups and downs, but through it all, the boys learned how to stick together, fight no matter what and leave it all on the court.”
Trinity made its presence felt on the all-district squads as well, with nine of the Tigers’ 10 players receiving honors.
Jace Stout and Justin Standley were first-team selections, while Trey Goodman, Jakai Miller-Gates, Eithan Cheatham and Harold Hale landed on the second team. Brice Smith, Anthony Jaramillo and Terius Maxie were named honorable mentions for their contributions during Trinity’s run to the 2020 postseason.
“Through everything we endured as a team ... we competed and battled at a high level,” Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell said. “As a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
