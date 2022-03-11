NEW WAVERLY — For back-to-back seasons, New Waverly basketball has had the District 23-3A MVP wear Bulldogs across their chest.
The Bulldogs senior guard Sebastine Amarmo was the main force in guiding New Waverly to their 24-4 season that saw them lose in the regional quarterfinals to Hitchcock.
While Amaro was the back-to-back MVP, New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams was also coach of the year for the second time in as many years.
New Waverly’s first team members included junior Joe Bryant, junior Jeremy Miles and senior Ja’carius Smithers.
Senior Ashton McBride was the lone Bulldog on the All-District second team. While juniors Evan Erwin and Dylan Schaub were honorable mentions and the only two players on the All-District Academic team.
Trinity also found themselves with awards. The Tigers’ senior Terius Macie was the district defensive MVP. Junior Tristain Martinez was the lone Tiger on the first team. Cole Hortman and Zylan Woods were on the second team. Kaden Barnes and Jr Hernandez were both honorable mentions. Hortman, Woods, Martinez, Cameron Anderson and Maxie made up their All-District academic team.
Trinity also had several players recognized, with Terius Maxie-Jr., Jakai Miller-Gates and Trey Goodman being named first-team all-district and Fermin Aleman landing on the second team. Marshall Sizemore, Cameron Anderson and Tristian Martinez brought in all-academic honors for the Tigers.
