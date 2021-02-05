Williams scores 50 to carry AOA to league title

Wade Williams had a career-high 50 points as Alpha Omega secured the TAPPS 7-3A title, beating Beaumont Legacy 93-58 on Friday night.
It marked the third consecutive league title for the defending Class 2A state champions.
“It means everything,” Williams said on clinching the district title. “We planned for weeks and we did what we knew how to do.”
“It’s huge,” AOA Coach Wes Jones added. “Not only does it give us the district title, but a home playoff game.”
The night started slow for the Lions after surging to a 4-0 lead in the first minute, but Legacy was able to bounce back with a 7-1 run to grab a first quarter lead. The Lions would not let that end their night, having several runs of their own.
“We’ve got so many guys that can score. I don't ever really worry about our offense,” Jones said. “I know it’s gonna come sooner or later, we just have to buckle down and do our job on the defensive end and let the offense take care of themselves.”
While the start of the game was back-and-forth, the Lions were able to get the lead and never look back midway through the second quarter. This was sparked by a technical foul from the Legacy bench that sent junior Harrison Allen to the free throw line followed by a Williams layup to take a 21-19 lead.
Allen was another key guy in the win, collecting 16 points, three boards and a steal.
“I thought it was another good team effort,” Jones said. “I was proud of the guys tonight.”
Defensively for the Lions it was sophomore Kaden Judie, leading the team with five boards and two steals.
The Lions will look to close out the regular season on Friday, as they will travel to Dallas to face Providence Christian School with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
