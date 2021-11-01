Weeks named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega’s wide receiver Noah Weeks has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 10, after an online vote.
The sophomore played a pivotal role in the Lion’s 24-12 victory over Rosehill Friday night with a kickoff return that flipped momentum back to AOA, after Rosehill was closing in on the Lions lead.
Alpha Omega (4-3, 0-1 TAPPS 3A) will be back on the field Friday with a road trip to League City to play Bay Area to close out their regular season slate.
Other nominees in this vote were Huntsville’s Justin Butcher and New Waverly’s Will Larrison.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
