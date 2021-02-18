The top-ranked Alpha Omega Academy Lions will have to wait a few more days to begin their pursuit of a second straight state championship.
Inclement weather has pushed back the start of the TAPPS boys basketball playoffs. For Alpha Omega, which secured a first-round bye after finishing the regular season at 22-2 as the No. 1 team in TAPPS 3A, this means the postseason won’t get started until late next week.
The Lions are currently scheduled to begin the playoffs at home on Thursday, with the time yet to be determined. Alpha Omega will play the winner of Live Oak Classical and Central Texas Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.