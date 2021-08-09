VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Alpha Omega volleyball starts a new chapter under new coach

The Alpha Omega Lady Lions will not only open a new season of volleyball, but also a new chapter.
Now under the direction of head coach Amber Hawthrone, the Lady Lions are reaching for new heights. With camp already underway Hawthrone is expecting AOA volleyball to continue to grow from their area round loss last year.
With the new chapter, AOA is also gearing up to bring back junior Mia Smith. Smith is the lone return player from last year and the Lady Lions will look to use her consistency, skill and grace to make an impact.
While there was only one returning player, the Lady Lions opened camp expecting to see plenty of new members, and many of them impressed the staff.
This new chapter allows for Lady Lion volleyball to set new goals as well as continue to build leaders on and off the court.
