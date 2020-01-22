Jaden Varieur signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Brookhaven College in Farmers Branch.
Varieur signed Wednesday in the Alpha Omega gymnasium in front of the school’s student body.
“I am so excited to further my athletic career. I always wanted to play on the collegiate level, whether it was in junior college or at the university level,” Varieur said. “I think the reason that I have earned this opportunity is because I was really dedicated, always in the gym and always working hard for this goal. I am really grateful and blessed to have this opportunity.”
Varieur, a Huntsville native, began her volleyball career at Huntsville High School, before transferring to Alpha Omega Academy in the middle of her freshman year. She would earn a spot on the AOA varsity team the next year.
“The time Jaden has been here has gone by in a flash, but in the time she was a part of our team, I have seen her become a butterfly,” Alpha Omega head volleyball coach Janice Hudson said. “I have never seen someone work so hard to achieve their goals. It is amazing what she has done, not just on the court, but in the classroom.”
Varieur’s time on the squad has not been without its adversity, as she missed some time her junior year due to a sprained ankle. However, that did not stop her from reaching her goals, as she was determined to find a spot on a college squad, sending emails to colleges around the country. Finally, in October, Varieur was invited to tryout and practice with Bookhaven.
“When Jaden came to tryout, all I saw was pure, athletic ability,” Bookhaven head volleyball coach Jason Hopkins said. “Her general persona and volleyball IQ was something I had not seen in someone so young. She has so many qualities that any coach would be lucky to have. We will have her as our star outside hitter and feature her as much as possible.”
During her senior year, Varieur added track and field to her repertoire in order to get prepared for her college career.
“I can honestly say that I have personally seen Jaden earn her way to this college scholarship,” Alpha Omega athletics director Wes Jones said. “The basketball team regularly sees her working out in the gym lifting weights and practicing plyometrics. It really gets us going.”
The Brookhaven Bears are coming off a NJCAA Division III volleyball championship semifinal appearance. The school has won four NJCAA DIII championships in its history.
“I could not be more proud of Jaden and what she has accomplished,” Varieur’s mother Debra said. “It is going to be very hard to not see her everyday, but I could not be more happy for her. I cannot wait for her to come back home to Sam Houston State, though.”
