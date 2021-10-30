HUNTSVILLE — Facing another tight finish with unusual circumstances, Alpha Omega stepped up and came up with a big play.
After seeing its lead shrink to only two points, Alpha Omega (4-3, 0-1 TAPPS District 5) got a much-needed kickoff return for a touchdown by Noah Weeks, as the Lions held off Rosehill Christian 24-12 on Friday night. It was a big win for the 11-man transitional team that will be facing Rosehill in league competition next season.
“That’s a district opponent for us next year, and we wanted to see if we belong with these teams,” Alpha Omega coach Jeff Norris said. “We have to get some confidence against some of these teams that we will be playing against and we did that tonight.”
Quarterback Trey Mayton threw for 113 yards and a score, while running for 83 yards. However, the Lions leaned heavily on its defense.
“I thought everyone on defense played well. We got beat in coverage a couple of times, but it's hard to shut down a wishbone with a three-man front. I thought our stack guys did a good job tonight,” Norris added.
Alpha Omega scored first when Seth Burkhalter took a toss sweep 8 yards into the endzone midway through the opening quarter. Rosehill answered just before halftime with a 12-yard rushing score. However, the Lions would answer with 17 seconds left in the half, as Moaton found former quarterback Harrison Allen on a 10-yard slant route to give Alpha Omega a 14-6 advantage.
Rosehill found paydirt once again off a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, which would be followed with the Weeks 80-yard kickoff return for a score. William Winn ended the scoring with 2:57 left in the ball game off a 32-yard field goal.
NEXT WEEK
Alpha Omega will conclude its regular season next week with a trip to League City to face Bay Area Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
