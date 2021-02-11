Wade Williams scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and the No. 2 Alpha Omega Lions rolled to a 64-46 win over rival Conroe Covenant on Friday night.
Playing on Senior night, the Lions shook off a slow start, trailing Covenant Covenant during most of the first half. But, an and-one from Kaden Judie grabbed the Lions the lead and the momentum heading into half and they never looked back.
“It feels good,” Williams said. “All these years leading up to this point and ending on a win. It was good.”
For the first four minutes each team matched point for point until the Cougars hit on a 7-0 run to take an early lead in the opening half. After that, the Lions had a 6-0 run to get them within one, but Williams came through in the second half to secure the win.
“That’s just Wade,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “He’s gonna score. I thought he did a good job being patient and taking good shots. He got his team involved and it was all around a good team win.”
Judie played a key-role in the Lions' turnaround on the defensive side of the ball, collecting over 14 rebounds. With a changed-up defense, the Lions also gathered five steals on the night.
“I thought we played some pretty good defense,” Jones said. “Kaden dominated the boards again and that was big for us.”
SENIOR NIGHT
Alpha Omega honored three seniors Friday night, including Williams, alongside Lady Lions Jaiden Bryd and Shaylee Ritter.
After the ceremony was wrapped up, Jones spoke about Williams and how he is now AOA all time leading scorer with 2,561 total points, including tonight’s 20 points.
“It is really a blessing,” Williams said. “I can’t do it on my own. I thank god for it and I am thankful for all my friends. I’m really grateful for it.”
Byrd and Ritter were honored following a heartbreaking loss to the Lady Cougars earlier in the night.
“I feel loved,” Byrd said. “It just makes me smile just so much stuff and so much love from everybody at this school.”
“I think it’s one of the most important ceremonies for me,” Ritter added. “Basketball is always going to be a special part. It’s been a lot of fun playing at Alpha Omega and i'm gonna miss it a lot.”
NEXT GAME
Up next for the Lions is a road game on Tuesday, as they face Brazos Christian in Bryan with tip-off set for 7 pm.
