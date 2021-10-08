HOUSTON — Alpha Omega was held without a passing threat Friday night and was shutout by Lutheran North 60-0.
The game was a late change to the Lion’s schedule against an opponent that was originally set for late October.
“I don’t know how the game got out of control,” Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris said. “It was a 14-point game in the second quarter and then the wheels came off. We had some good drives but turned the ball over in their territory.”
The rushing game provided the small bit of success that the Lions achieved, with 80 ground yards from new quarterback Todd Gladish Jr. The Lions finished with 170 yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line did a decent job blocking, we just couldn’t get stability in the passing game.”
Samuel Hanagriff and Harrison Allen led the Lions on the defensive end with six tackles each.
NEXT GAME
The Lions will be off the next two weeks with the next scheduled game on Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.