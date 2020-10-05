Alpha Omega senior Jessica Kohers continues to up the ante.
The cross country star raced for another personal record Saturday, finishing third in the Woodlands Christian Private School XC series. She ran the 3,200 meter course in 12:08.
Eighth grader Myriam Mayes and seventh grader Maddie Vienne raced for medals and placed in 8th and 11th place, respectively.
“All cross country runners set personal records today, but seventh grader Maddie Vienne and eighth grader Grant Atkins were the standouts, as they improved their times by 1:30 and two minutes,” AOA cross country coach Charlotte Collier noted.
The Lions will return to the course on Saturday, with a race at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
NEW WAVERLY RUNNERS COMPETE IN HUNTSVILLE MEETS
The New Waverly varsity cross country team was involved in a practice run last week.
Sophomore Hutton Edney led the charge for the varsity boys squad, after finishing his 3.1 mile run at a time of 18:23, earning fifth place.
The varsity girls were led by freshmen Callaway Edney and Amara Cook. Edney finished her 3.1 mile run in sixth, while Cook was seventh with times of 23:25 and 23:36, respectively. Alyssa Palmer finished just outside the top 10.
Lily Simmons led the JV girls 2 mile run with a seventh place finish in the time of 16:15.
The junior high squads also competed in the Mance Park Middle School meet.
The notable performance was handed out by seventh grader Toben Edney. He finished his two mile run in the time of 13:31, finishing second and earning a medal for the second straight week. Natalie Rodriguez led the seventh grade girls, finishing third overall with a time of 14:43 in the 2-mile race. The 8th grade girls were led by Maryn Cook, who finished 4th overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.