HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega hosted their annual cross country event at the Walker County Fairgrounds over the weekend.
One of the racers in this event was Houston Homeschool and Huntsville native Isaac Pendley, who finished the boys’ 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 14 seconds, which won him the meet.
His teammate, Luke Brooker, took home second place in the race with a time of 16.39.
While the Houston Home School took home second place on the boys’ side, AOA wouldn’t have a runner until the girls’ event.
In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, the Lions were able to finish in 19th place with Kathryn Peach with a time of 14:14 and Myriam Mayes 15:01.
