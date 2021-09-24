Lions looking to carry momentum into Danbury

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy might be one of the hottest teams in Walker County.
The newly-established 11-man football squad will look to keep a two-game winning streak going Friday night with a trip to Danbury. The Lions are currently 3-1, and coming off a win against Somerville last week, where they pulled out the win on a last-minute drive.
“We are about where I thought we would be,” Lions head coach Jeff Norris said. “I really liked the way our receivers and quarterback played on Friday, not to say it was perfect, but they made some good decisions and good plays when it mattered. Overall, I’m pleased.”
The Lion’s offense has played solid football through the four weeks. The team is averaging 33.5 points per game, and last week was able to pick up over 275 yards and two scores from Harrison Allen, who was voted as the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week. One thing that the Lions will look to improve on and get going for the rest of the season is with the run game.
With the Lions gaining only 80 yards on the ground against Somerville, Norris is looking to improve the team's run game against Danbury.
“We’ve struggled to run the ball against more physical teams,” Norris added. “Outside of one big QB run it was a pretty hard go there. I would like to run the ball a little bit better.”
Another bright spot on this young Lions team is their defense. They have allowed teams to score an average of 9.5 points, with the most points they allowed coming to Somerville last Friday night with 20. They also had two turnovers go for touchdowns with a fumble recovery by Blake Christian and a game-sealing pick-six by Bailey Hall.
The Lions will need to continue this strong defensive stand, as Danbury has scored 73 points in four games.
Danbury (2-2) will look to their dual-threat quarterback to keep the ball and make plays with his feet. They will also continually change up formations to keep the Lions on their toes, something they haven’t seen much in their return back to 11-man football.
“We have to stop the quarterback run game with them. That’s their bread and butter,” Norris noted. “If we can keep him contacted we have a good shot. I expect it to be a good game. We won’t be as undersized so hopefully, our line can compete a little bit better.”
The Panthers will be headed into this game coming off a 47-13 loss against Boling and looking to right their season again.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Danbury on Friday night.
