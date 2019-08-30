Lions, Dogs head on road to launch 2019 campaigns

A pair of local high school football teams will have to wait one more week to showcase their skills in front of the home fans.
New Waverly will open its 2019 season tonight with a road game at Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs are looking to get back to the postseason after falling short the past two years. A deep junior class, senior leadership in the trenches and a promising quarterback in sophomore Sebastine Amaro have the team feeling confident they can do just that.
Alpha Omega Academy, coming off its first state title game appearance, will kick off its season Saturday with a showdown against Oakwood that is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.
The game is part of the Kickoff Classic at Bryan Allen Academy.
