Lady Lions cruise past Kennard

The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions kept their hot start rolling in front of the home crowd Tuesday night.
Alpha Omega Academy improved to 14-3 on the season after a dominant win over the Kennard Lady Tigers. The Lady Lions swept Kennard in three straight sets (25-8, 25-13, 25-16), continuing to build momentum after winning the Centerville Tournament over the weekend.
AOA head coach Janice Hudson points to the team’s work ethic as a driving force in their success.
“Our team is coming off a great showing over the weekend,” Hudson said. “We’ve been able to keep up this high level of play because the team has put in the work.”
The Lady Lions came out hot from the start, going up 10-2 early in the first set. They started slow in the second set, allowing the Tigers to tie it up at 10, but picked up the pace and finished the set on a 15-3 run.
“We have a tendency to play down to competition, but we had a great all-around game tonight,” AOA senior Jaden Varieur said. “Our team stuck together and played a consistent game.”
Alpha Omega’s final set proved to be the most difficult, with Kennard keeping it close with aggressive play. However, the Lady Lions were able to close out the contest with a match-clinching 9-3 run.
“We have a great group of hitters on our team, but we need to work on our defense,” junior Abbey Stewart said. “It’s easy to address issues because we’re a family, and you’re battling with nine of your sisters.”
The Lady Lions will take on Fairfield at home in their next match, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
