Kohers finishes third at state meet

Alpha Omega Academy senior Jessica Kohers made the most of the final run of her high school cross country career.
Kohers placed third at Monday’s TAPPS 3A state meet in Waco with a time of 12:41.8 in the two-mile race, marking her third consecutive top-three finish at state. She also finished third in Class 2A in 2018 and 2019, before AOA moved up a classification with the latest TAPPS realignment.
“She was excited,” Alpha Omega head coach Charlotte Collier said. “She was in the race up until about 600 meters to go, so she really duked it out. She didn't have anything left in the tank, but she finished strong and really raced hard.”
Senior Ethan McCarty also represented Alpha Omega at the meet, placing 66th.
With both Kohers and McCarty set to compete in track and field — which Collier also coaches — in the spring, the coach is excited about what lies ahead.
“We're looking forward to it,” she said. “Moving up to a 3A classification ... it's going to be challenging, but I think the two of them are ready to rise to the new level of expectations.”
SURPRISE
The crowd at the state meet is typically limited to close family members, due to the distance and schedule conflicts with classes. This year, however, was a different story.
According to Collier, the entire Alpha Omega senior class showed up in Waco on Monday to cheer their classmates on.
“Our whole senior class surprised us by showing up in Waco,” the coach said. “We've never had any spectators before, outside of a mom or dad, and it was the sweetest thing to see all their peers show up for them. ... It was pretty special.”
