Even against 5A competition, Alpha Omega Academy senior Jessica Kohers blew by the field Friday at Bryan High School.
Kohers, the TAPPS 2A 800 meter dash defending state champion, finished the event in 2:23, six seconds ahead of second place. She also won the 1600 meter race, which she finished second in state last year, in a school-record time of 5:29.
“I am so impressed with Jessica’s performance in this meet,” AOA head track coach Charlotte Collier said. “I am very confident that she will defend her title and win in the mile at state. She is leaps and bounds ahead of where she was last year.”
Several other AOA athletes made their mark in the meet, with first time track athlete Jaden Varieur setting the school record in the discus, with a distance of 89 feet, taking seventh place overall. Varieur is ranked No. 1 in the TAPPS 2A rankings for discus and 2nd overall in the shot put.
“This was a great performance by Jaden in her second ever track meet,” Collier added. “We are so happy to have her on the track team this year. She is a star volleyball player who has already signed to play college ball. She is a tremendous athlete all around.”
The Alpha Omega track team is also getting some help in the jumping and sprinting events from former Sam Houston State University track coach Curtis Collier. His imprint on the team’s performance showed, with freshman Sanai Buford setting the school’s triple jump record by five feet to place sixth overall. Patrick Riley also set a school record in the long jump at the meet.
“I am so happy to have my husband help with the coaching this year,” Charlotte said. “It has become a family affair and it has allowed me to focus on specific areas and not split my time. He has immense expertise and it shows.”
In addition to the record breaking performances, several other AOA track athletes set personal records, including Daniel Dematos in the 300 meter hurdles, Cameron Marek and Will Norris in shot put and discus, Katherine Burnett in the 300 meter hurdles and discus, Hannah Barrett in the 300 meter hurdles and Leah Bwolf in the shot put and discus.
“Our season is looking very bright,” Collier added. “Our roster has not even been completely filled, as the basketball players were away for state. We will make a big statement this year.”
AOA will hit the road Thursday for their next meet in Madisonville.
