Nearly every Alpha Omega player found the scoring column Monday evening, as the Lions toppled the Huntsville Mavericks homeschool team 77-37.
Junior guard Wade Williams led the way for the Lions as he posted 17 of his 23 points in the opening half. Karson Kester also shined in the game, recording 15 points alongside three rebounds and two steals.
“My teammates set me up really good tonight,” Kester said. “I feel that we played well off the ball and were able to get everyone involved. This game is all about confidence and we are starting to get in a rhythm.”
The Mavericks struck first when Brycen Watts hit the first of five triples to start the game.
However, Williams and the Lions were on fire as he went on a hot streak from the three point line, hitting three from beyond the arc in the first quarter and five throughout the game. The Lions outscored the Mavericks 17-0 run in the first quarter to end the half up 48-14.
“I was really pleased to put up all those threes and could not have done it without guys like Alex Shamas setting me up,” Williams said. “We were able to get a lot of open shots and they just kept falling. You really need a backbone to play this game and I thank my family for always supporting me.”
It was smooth sailing for the Lions in the second half, as the starters were pulled midway through the third quarter. Mason Wallace and Matthew Dematos were able to shine, with each recording five points on a 16-7 run in the third. The Mavericks were able to heat up in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough as AOA secured the win.
“They are a young team who are learning the game,” said AOA head coach Wes Jones said of his team. “It was nice to be able to get some minutes for some bench players, and letting them get some confidence. I would like to see us improve on our consistency and defense.”
The Lions will host Buzbee in their next game Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
