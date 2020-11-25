Garrison voted player of the week after big performance in playoff loss

The Alpha Omega Lions came up short of the upset in last week’s playoff opener against top-seed Faith Academy, but senior running back Cole Garrison still put on a show.
Garrison rushed for 263 yards with two touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, while securing 15 tackles on defense.
Huntsville senior receiver Jordan Woodberry and senior running back Jaylon McClain were this week’s other finalists for their roles in a 49-14 win over Montgomery Lake Creek. Woodberry recorded 260 yards receiving on 13 receptions, while McClain had 136 rushing yards. The duo combined for five scores.
—
The Huntsville Item’s Player of the Week is voted on by members of the public via our online poll at itemonline.com/sports. The 24-hour poll goes live each Tuesday at 8 a.m.
