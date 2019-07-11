Campers hone skills, catch glimpse into AOA football program

Local athletes received the opportunity to hone their skills this week, all while learning what it takes to be a part of the Alpha Omega football program.
The Lions’ summer football camp is set to wrap up today, marking the end of four days filled with instruction, competition and fun.
A total of 29 4-8th graders participated this week, the most that head coach Jeff Norris has ever had at a youth camp. Among these are “about 20 that will be playing for Alpha Omega at the junior high level next season.”
“It's awesome,” Norris said. “One of my other coaches stopped by this morning, and he said, 'These are good problems to have.'”
Norris was joined by current and former AOA players, who helped lead the instruction throughout the week.
“The kids respond better to them,” the coach said. “Anytime you have younger coaches on your staff, the kids are going to feel more comfortable talking to those guys. I always like to have some youth on my staff, so that I can feel the pulse of what's going on with our team.”
Campers also had the opportunity to learn from a former Division I athlete in Coach Terrance Sweeney, an all-Big 12 defensive back at Kansas State. Sweeney is the founder of F.A.S.T. Sports training academy, and also works with the Dallas Cowboys Youth Academy.
Prior to his time at Kansas State, Sweeney starred at Westfield High School in Houston — where he was coached by former Alpha Omega head coach Ron Lynch, who led the Lions to the TAPPS 2A state title game last fall.
“He has a good pedigree, and he's a great teacher of mechanics,” Norris said. “Plus, he's just a lot of fun to be around.”
