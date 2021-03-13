It’s championship season in Texas.
While it has been a year full of uncertainty, the Alpha Omega Academy boys’ basketball team had one of the last state championship titles to defend. And to do it the top-ranked Lions will have to get past No. 2 Midland Classical Academy.
Alpha Omega’s return to the state championship game is even more remarkable, coming in their first year as part of Class 3A. But, if you ask AOA head coach Wes Jones, the jump to the new league really didn’t change anything.
“Last year was incredible, and just to get the chance to get back to the final game has been a testament to these guys and all their hard work,” Jones said. “I think the boys are finally understanding that everybody has a role on this team. We’ve got a bunch of players that all bring something different to our team. Having confidence in each other and playing together is huge for us.”
The Lions won all but one of their district games and secured the top spot in Region 7.
“The overall competition was stronger this year,” Jones said. “We’ve had to show up every night in district play with that type of schedule
AOA’s big three is something that helped push this season. They are led by all-time leading scorer Wade Williams who averaged 31.4 points per game, seven rebounds and four assists in district play.
“Wade’s gym rat and a basketball junkie,” Jones said. He’s one of those guys that puts in the work and deserves to be right where he is as the leader of our team.”
Sophomore Kaden Judie is another star for this team, averaging a double-double through district play with 14.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game.
“Judie has really come on this year,” Jones said. “I haven't seen anybody who can jump with him. He seems to just dominate the boards in every game we play and he’s a huge factor down there on defense, and his shot has come along.”
Junior Harrison Allen rounds out the big three for the Lions, with 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assist per game. He has become one of the top three-point shooters for the Lions.
The TAPPS 3A state championship will be played 54 miles away at College Station High School tonight with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
“With the game being in College Station, it’s the closest it’s ever been,” Jones added. “We are looking for a big crowd and a lot of support. We’ve had a lot of support through this playoff run and we hope it continues.”
