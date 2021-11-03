Alpha Omega seeking a three-peat

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega boys’ basketball will have big shoes after winning back-to-back TAPPS State Championships.
The Lions lost their all-time leading scorer in Wade Williams, but will have several others available to take up the mantle, including junior Kaden Judie.
“I told the guys we are fixing to experience life without Wade Williams,” Lions coach Wes Jones said. “I issued that as a challenge. We are going to have to have some guys step up and take over some of the scoring and we have some guys that can do it.”
While Judie has been a mainstay of the team over the last two years, he will now have to add scoring to his resume.
The Lions will also need senior Harrison Allen and newcomer Jaiden Hicks help fill the void.
“With Harrison Allen coming back and him being a good scorer for us here, Kaden does so many things for us, but he is going to have to add to his package with a little more scoring this year and Hicks transferred from Conroe area and will be a good scorer for us.”
The Lions first game will be in Huntsville on Nov. 19 against Calvary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.