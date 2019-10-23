Alpha Omega's Kohers finishes third at state meet

A local runner added another medal to her growing collection this week at the TAPPS 2A Cross-Country State Championship.
Alpha Omega Academy junior Jessica Kohers finished third at the meet, which was held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco. The bronze medal is just the latest accolade for Kohers — who finished third last year, in addition to winning a state title in track during the spring.
“Jessica had a really great start,” Alpha Omega head coach Charlotte Collier said. “She was in the top-three at the mile. She hit 6:10, which was her goal pace, and she was hanging with the leading group until there were about 800 meters to go.
“They were able to pull away ... but she was a happy third. She beat her time at the course and didn’t go down from her performance last year.”
Alpha Omega was also represented by junior Ethan McCarty, who returned to cross-country this season after taking off his sophomore year. McCarty, who finished 52nd, recorded a personal best.
“Ethan was super excited,” Collier added. “He improved his time on this course by over two minutes, and had a lifetime best. He was excited, I was excited and his family was excited, so it was just a really good experience.”
After a 2019 campaign filled with long, hot days of practice under the Texas sun, it’s only fitting that the cross-country season came to a close on a cool fall morning.
“It was a great day,” Collier said. “The weather was perfect. There were really strong winds, but the temperature was cool and dry. It was ideal running conditions compared to what they’d been during the season, because it’s been really hot and humid.”
