Alpha Omega runners ready for state meet

Two Alpha Omega Academy cross-country runners are set to represent their school at the TAPPS 2-A State Championship.
Juniors Jessica Kohers and Ethan Bacardi will run in the state championship meet Monday morning at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco. Bacardi will race in the state meet for the first time, while Khoers is returning to state for the third year.
“Jessica is the only girl we have on our cross-country team, and she has really put in the work. She ran 40 miles every week over the summer, has been waking up at 6:10 a.m. to run and plays volleyball in the afternoon. She is such a nice girl and a 4.0 student,” said AOA cross-country coach Charlotte Collier.
“Ethan trained very hard over the summer and is such a joy to have on the team. He did not run last year, but participated in his freshman year and he has come such a long way.”
Kohers ran her first state meet in 2017, placing 27th, and came back in 2018 to place third. She is also the defending state champion in track in the 800 meters, and also competes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. In addition to her running accolades, she is also a standout volleyball player for the Lady Lions.
“I can really see my improvement this year in my times and ability to run hills,” Kohers said. “I only have one season left and I want to see my times get even better — and hopefully win state. It has been a challenge to juggle cross-country and volleyball, but I love both sports and want to compete at the highest level.”
Bacardi returned to cross-country, after sitting out his sophomore season in order to prepare for track — where he competes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
“I have improved a lot from the beginning of the season to now, and the improvement from my first season to now is even more,” Bacardi said. “I have taken the season a lot more seriously. I did not see my potential as a runner. My parents helped me see it, and I knew I needed to put in the work to see the results. I hope to set a personal record at the meet and do my best.”
Kohers’ two-mile race is set for 11:40 a.m. Monday, with Bacardi competing in the 5K race at 12:45 p.m.
“I am so proud of these kids and what they have been able to do,” Collier added. “They have worked very hard for this and hopefully it will show on the course.”
