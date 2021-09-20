HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega senior quarterback Harrison Allen has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week after leading his team on a game-winning drive against Somerville.
Allen finished the game throwing for 275 yards and two scores for the Lions, but the most impressive throw was a dart down the middle to his brother, Hudson Allen, for a 60-yard touchdown.
With the win, the Lions move to 3-1 on the year, as they gear up to face Danbury (2-2) on Friday.
Other nominees for the vote were Huntsville’s Kameron Cole and New Waverly’s Sebastine Amaro.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
