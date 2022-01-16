HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy made the jump to 11-man football and their achievements did not go unnoticed.
The Lions had two players named to the All-State team, including Trey Mayton, who was named to the All-State second team as a punter. Junior linebacker Seth Burkhalter received honorable mention.
“Trey does a lot of things well for us on the field. Offense, defense and special teams and this is just another example of that,” Lions head coach Jeff Norris said. “He is one of the toughest players on our roster and that will bode well for him and the team in the future.”
The Lions finished their first year back in 11-man football with a record of 4-5 and will look to build on that in the upcoming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.