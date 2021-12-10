Alpha Omega grabs first district win against Rosehill

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy boys basketball got out to a fast start and never looked back Friday night, as they took on Rosehill Christian.
The Lions were able to go on a 14-1 run early in the first quarter on their way to a 70-62 win.
“We got off to a great start, Jaiden [Hicks] came out to a really hot start and put us up, but we did some bonehead things down the stretch. Overall, we did some good things as well to hold on and I’m glad we got in the win column and we are ready for the next one,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said.
While their offense was on fire tonight, the defense was able to hold Rosehill down early. During the 21-8 first quarter, the Lions were able to grab nearly every rebound there was and turn it into points on the other end.
Junior Kaden Judie was a big part of the team defensively, as he was back to his normal self in the paint grabbing rebound after rebound to help lift his team.
“We work on that, we know we have guys that can score and that we just have to put in the work on the defensive end and hold teams down to give ourselves the chance to score more,” Jones noted.
The Lions were led offensively by Hicks who finished with a team-high of 20 points. While Judie had a good night on the glass, his offensive production was absent in the first half, as all 11 of his points came in the second half, with nine of them being in the fourth quarter.
Harrison Allen was able to garner 15 points in the victory.
But with a big lead, the Lions seemed to get a little comfortable.
“I told them the only thing that can happen in that situation is they [Rosehill] are going to make a run” Jones added. “They are going to close the gap, that’s just the way it is, but we did a great job of jumping out there. Jaiden shot the ball really well to get us that lead.”
The Lions will now shift their focus to a Monday night matchup against Providence. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., as the Lions will hit the road.
