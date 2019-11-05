Alpha Omega girls start season on high note

Alpha Omega Lady Lions got their 2019-20 season off to a hot start Tuesday night at home, crushing the KOR Education School Knights 46-23.
The Lady Lions never yielded the lead after starting out the game on a 7-0 run. They had a rough second quarter, giving up 13 points, but held onto a 17-14 halftime lead. Alpha Omega came out of the break strong, outscoring the Knights 29-9.
AOA was led by juniors Jaiden Byrd and Shaylee Ritter with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
“I feel pretty good,” said head coach Chris McCarty. “These girls are working really hard. It’s great to win [by] getting out and jumping on somebody.”
After claiming the TAPPS 2A Division 6 title last year, the Lady Lions are hungry to repeat.
“I think we are gonna be even better than last year,” said Ritter. “I think the game we played right there is already better than half our season last year. I think we’re gonna be really good this year.”
With a tough schedule ahead for the Lady Lions, McCarty is enjoying the team he is coaching this year.
“It’s a challenge, and we’re ready for that challenge,” said McCarty. “This year we put some things in place and the girls are ready to get district again.”
The Lady Lions are playing with a chip on their shoulder after last season, when they went 8-0 in district play, but were eliminated by Allen Academy by one point in the first round. They return to action Friday at home.
