For the first quarter and a half Alpha Omega found itself in a slugfest.
That was until Harrison Allen got hot from beyond the arc.
The sophomore guard nailed a pair of 3-pointers from the corner to spark a 12-0 Lion run in the closing minutes of the first half, as No. 1 Alpha Omega Academy picked up a 60-35 victory over Allen Academy in the area round of the TAPPS Class 2A State Tournament.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “I think we had first quarter jitters, but we held in there, helped our own and found a little consciousness in the second quarter that helped us pull away.”
Allen was able to finish the night with 12 points — all from behind the arc — and three rebounds and was a main factor in the Monday win.
“I knew that I was gonna hit one sooner or later. I knew by hitting that three, we got pumped up and the gym back in it,” Allen said.
With the momentum at the half, the Lions had the right mindset coming back on the court, going on a 10-2 run as they the Rams found themselves in foul trouble. This allowed the Lions to play a little tougher as they had the advantage.
As the offense played a big part in the second half, it was the defense who kept them alive.
Junior guard Wade Williams led the charge on the offensive end with 21 points and eight rebounds, while freshman forward Kaden Judie earned a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
“Kaden is a big part of that [defense] for us,” Jones said. “He blocks a lot of shots and averages almost 20 rebounds a game … he’s just a big presence for us.”
The win moves the Lions to the regional round of the tournament, which will be held later with its opponent and location yet to be determined.
