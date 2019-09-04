Alpha Omega gains confidence from opening loss to six-man power

It’s not often that a team comes away from a season-opening defeat with more confidence than they entered it with, but that’s exactly where the Alpha Omega Academy Lions find themselves heading into Week 2 of the high school football season.
Alpha Omega fell to Oakwood 79-53 in the Kickoff Classic at Bryan Allen Academy last Saturday in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate.
The Lions remained within striking distance until the final minutes against a traditional UIL six-man power that went all the way to the Class 1A Division II semifinals last year, falling to eventual state champion Strawn.
Head coach Jeff Norris believes Oakwood ‘might be the best team’ AOA faces all season long, and he hopes his players can carry the experience with them throughout the rest of 2019.
“It's good to show us where we are at now,” Norris said. “I hope that when the playoffs roll around we can still have that point of reference, because they honestly might be the best team we play all year.”
The Alpha Omega offense in particular inspired optimism, scoring at ease despite replacing its top weapons at quarterback, running back and receiver.
“It was very encouraging because we knew the level of team we were going up against,” AOA junior Cole Garrison said. “Even though we didn't come out on top, we were impressed at how well we did against their defense.”
After spending the majority of the summer attempting to transition to quarterback, Garrison went back to his comfort zone at running back prior to last week’s opener. He rewarded the decision, exploding for 301 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.
“It just makes us more dangerous,” Norris said of the decision to move back Garrison back to running back. “In the summer, we didn't have that true running threat. He's absolutely somebody they have to account for. They were loading the box, and that was able to get our quick game going because we were just throwing behind guys as they left spots.”
The Lions didn’t really have another option behind center other than Garrison until late in the summer, when sophomore Harrison Allen informed Norris that he wanted to return to football — and take up the quarterback position.
Having not played since middle school, when he was a receiver, it was uncertain if Allen would be able to take over the starting quarterback role this season. After facing a stiff test in his first game ever at the position, however, the Lions appear to be set with a diverse offensive attack that is poised to give opposing defenses headaches all season.
Overcoming a few early mistakes, Allen responded to complete 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception.
“How quickly he's able to analyze the defense,” Norris said impressed him most about Allen’s debut at quarterback. “He threw the ball 38 times and only got hit twice. That tells me that he's seeing it quickly, knows where the ball needs to go and he's just extremely accurate.
“He got into a couple of rough spots, but there were other times when he was just totally in rhythm. I was just super impressed … the level of athletes they had on defense, and he was able to consistently find guys.”
One of Allen’s top receiving options, sophomore Todd Gladish, went down with an injury on the first drive and was unable to return. However, a handful of players stepped up to fill the void.
Blaine Ringo hauled in catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Boyd Hanagriff recorded a receiving touchdown as well. Junior Jacob Poteete, making his first career start on the offensive side of the ball, led the way with five receptions for 111 yards and a score.
“It almost felt natural to me,” Poteete said.
While the coach was impressed with the way the offense looked, he admits that there is still work to be done on the other side of the ball.
“They need to trust their teammates,” he said. “We were not disciplined on defense at all, and it killed us. Guys were trying to go one-on-one with superior athletes.”
Overall, however, the Lions like where they stand heading into Friday’s matchup against Katy Faith West — with a promising showing against one of the top public schools in the state to thank.
“To get after a really good team and start strong shows us what we can do as a team, and how we can build off that,” Poteete said. “That first game really showed us what we are about and how much potential we have.”
