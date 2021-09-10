Alpha Omega dominates KIPP Houston on senior night, 56-0

HUNTSVILLE — Six separate Lions found paydirt and Alpha Omega dominated KIPP Houston 56-0 on a Friday night set aside to honor the senior class.
On its first play from scrimmage, AOA running back Seth Burkhalter broke off a 49-yard score to set the tone for the rest of the game, which saw the Lions score on five of its first six first-half drives.
“We had some goals that we wanted to achieve. We wanted to see if we could run some tempo, and I wanted to see if we would bounce back from the loss last week,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “I also really wanted to let our seniors have a good night and we did that too.”
The Lion offense put up eye-popping stats, as Burkhalter posted 150 rushing yards, while Todd Gladdish had 66 and Lukas Collier had 25. Quarterback Harrison Allen was 11-20 through the air for 146 yards, with Bailey Hall as his top receiver with 127 yards off eight catches.
Alpha Omega (2-1) posted three scores in the first quarter coming off the Burkhalter run, followed up with a 4-yard touchdown scamper from Lukas Collier and a 2-yard dive from JJ Primm. Harrison Allen kept things going in the second quarter when he connected with Bailey Hall on a post route for a 39-yard catch-and-run. Collier added a 1-yard score soon after.
Burkhalter found the endzone for the second time in the third quarter off an eight-yard run, followed up with a fumble recovery by Rhett Foshee that he took for a 49-yard score.
With a running clock, the scoring would end late in the fourth quarter when Todd Gladdish found paydirt from 8 yards out.
“I like the way we play together and the way that our guys take advantage of opportunities when they get them,” Norris added. “We have a lot of young players and they’re all just doing their part to be a part of the bigger picture.”
The Lions also dominated on the defensive side of the ball, holding KIPP Houston to under 100 yards of total offense.
“When you see guys that are more athletic it’s a challenge mentally,” Norris said. “We simplified our defense to where our guys can just be solid. But, I think it shows that when you work together then you can do well.”
NEXT GAME
The Lions will be back on the road next week as they travel to Somerville and face a Class 2A public school.
