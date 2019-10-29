Alpha Omega cruises past Holy Trinity to state quarterfinals

There weren’t any postseason jitters for the Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions in Tuesday night’s playoff opener.
The outcome was the same as it has been for most of the season — with the Lady Lions dominating from start to finish.
Alpha Omega swept Temple Holy Trinity Catholic (25-11, 25-13, 25-12) in the area round of the TAPPS 2A state playoffs, winning all three sets by double digits.
“We had variety on offense, with a lot of people hitting the ball,” head coach Janice Hudson said. “Jessica Kohers did a great job on the right side.”
The Lady Lions set the tone early with a 9-0 run to start the game. They never trailed, making a routine of rattling off big runs. Holy Trinity made several runs of its own, but AOA’s constant communication allowed it to play from ahead all night.
“If you don't talk you can't play defense — and if you don't play defense, you can't play this game,” Hudson said.
“I think (our communication) is really going to make a difference when we go to state,” junior Abbey Stewart added.
Stewart, a key part of last year’s run to the state quarterfinals, attributes the Lady Lions’ calm and collected approach to their postseason experience. The team will now face either Shiner St. Paul Catholic — who ended their 2018 season — or Bryan St. Joseph in a regional match scheduled for Saturday.
“There's a solid six of us on this team that all went (to the quarterfinals) together last year,” Stewart said. “We might be playing the same team this year, so we're going in really wanting to win.”
For Allie Brenton and fellow seniors Natalie Rex and Jaden Varieur, the opportunity to close out their high school careers on a memorable note is a constant source of motivation.
“We have a few seniors on the team, and this is our last go around,” Brenton said. “We want to give it our all. We went to state when I was a freshman, and I just want us all to experience that one more time.”
