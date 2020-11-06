Alpha Omega can't keep pace with Covenant in 63-22 loss

Alpha Omega Academy generally finds themselves in a high-scoring affair, and that proved true Friday night.
However, this time the Lions were left on the short end with rival Conroe Covenant, as they were unable to keep pace in the second half, losing 63-22. Alpha Omega was outscored 39-8 in the second half.
“It’s like every challenge we’ve had this year … we play well or at least compete in the first half and then fall apart in the second,” Lion head coach Jeff Norris said. “I thought we had a few simple adjustments to make at halftime, but they (Covenant) were just more physical in the second half and wore our kids down.”
It was Alpha Omega’s second consecutive district loss, leaving the Lions (3-3, 2-2) in a near must-win next week at Galveston O’Connell. Fortunately for the Lions, every TAPPS football team will make the playoffs in 2020, under an expanded playoff bracket. A win next week will pit the Lions against winless San Antonio Castle Hills in the opening round.
The Lions kept things close in the first half against Conroe Covenant with a pair of scores from Blaine Ringo, coming off a 23-yard pass from Harrison Allen and a 52-yard run off a reverse. Alpha Omega came within two points early in the third quarter, when Allen found Cole Garrison on a screen pass for a 46-yard TD.
However, that would be it for the Lions, with AOA unable to find paydirt the rest of the way.
Garrison led the way offensively for the Lions with 75 yards receiving and 66 yards rushing, while Ringo finished with 83 receiving yards. Allen went 14-29 through the air for 190 yards and a pair of interceptions.
The Lions will travel to Galveston O’Connell next week for their regular season finale with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
