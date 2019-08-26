aoa vball
Submitted

Local high school volleyball teams from the area delivered impressive performances over the weekend in tournament action, with Alpha Omega Academy leading the way.

The Lady Lions swept Normange (25-15, 25-16) on Saturday to win the Centerville Tournament, completing a dominant run over the past few days.

In Day One of the tournament on Thursday, they swept both of their matches against Normangee (25-19, 25-14) and Wortham (25-16, 25-22). They then beat Cayuga (24-26, 25-22, 25-16) and Teague (25-8, 25-19) to reach the title match.

Alpha Omega also provided a strong showing on Friday, making quick work of BVCHEA in a three-set victory (25-21, 25-13, 25-13).

In other area action, Huntsville took third place in the Silver Bracket of the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament.

Tags