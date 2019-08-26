Local high school volleyball teams from the area delivered impressive performances over the weekend in tournament action, with Alpha Omega Academy leading the way.
The Lady Lions swept Normange (25-15, 25-16) on Saturday to win the Centerville Tournament, completing a dominant run over the past few days.
In Day One of the tournament on Thursday, they swept both of their matches against Normangee (25-19, 25-14) and Wortham (25-16, 25-22). They then beat Cayuga (24-26, 25-22, 25-16) and Teague (25-8, 25-19) to reach the title match.
Alpha Omega also provided a strong showing on Friday, making quick work of BVCHEA in a three-set victory (25-21, 25-13, 25-13).
In other area action, Huntsville took third place in the Silver Bracket of the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament.
