Alpha Omega Academy is making the jump to 11-man football this fall.
The perennial six-man playoff team had initially planned to transition in 2022, but various circumstances have allowed the Lions to make the move one year earlier than anticipated. They are scheduled to open the season at home against Milano.
Head coach Jeff Norris said that the number of student-athletes currently in their high school football program is in the "high 20s to low 30s," with consistent growth in recent years.
"We had been looking at doing it in 2022, but when we got to talking about how the alignment was going to fall, it looked like it was going to be a better fit for us to go ahead and do it — just to get a year under our belt before we had to go into a seven-team district," Norris said. "I wanted to give the guys the chance to have that learning year before they had to do that."
Alpha Omega will compete with Bay Area Christian and Lutheran North in TAPPS' south Houston area division for one season — filling the spot of Pasadena First Baptist, which is going back to six-man. AOA will move into the north Houston area division in 2022, where it will be joined by longtime rival Conroe Covenant, which is also moving up to 11-man.
"Because some teams dropped out, we could fall in with a three-team district and schedule more how we wanted — and not be contracted to play in a bunch of games we aren't ready for," Norris added. "We'll have about eight weeks to play teams that are comparable to us. Whereas if we waited until 2022, we could very easily open the season against someone like (2020 state runner-up) Cypress Christian. We're just trying to build some momentum where we can, do it the right way and get some people excited."
The move will provide the team's returning seniors with an opportunity to further cement their legacy as a new era of Alpha Omega football gets underway. It will also add to the comfort of a coaching staff that is largely comprised of former 11-man coaches — including Norris, who coached at 11-man private school power The Woodlands John Cooper before returning to AOA in 2019.
"Everybody we talk to has been excited about it, but especially the seniors," Norris said. "The get to start something new, but there's also a really good chance they'll be competitive next year. It's exciting for them and it's excited for our coaches, because a lot of them have coached 11-man, and they're getting back into their comfort zone."
