The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions didn't let off the gas in Tuesday's district opener.

Alpha Omega continued an impressive 2019 run with a road win at Conroe Covenant to kick off league play. The Lady Lions didn't even give up a set, sweeping their rival on their home court.

After blowing out Covenant in the first set 25-5, AOA only won the second by two points. The Lady Lions responded, however, taking the third and final set 25-15.

Next up for Alpha Omega is a home match against Briarwood on Thursday.

