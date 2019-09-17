The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions didn't let off the gas in Tuesday's district opener.
Alpha Omega continued an impressive 2019 run with a road win at Conroe Covenant to kick off league play. The Lady Lions didn't even give up a set, sweeping their rival on their home court.
After blowing out Covenant in the first set 25-5, AOA only won the second by two points. The Lady Lions responded, however, taking the third and final set 25-15.
Next up for Alpha Omega is a home match against Briarwood on Thursday.
