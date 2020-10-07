CONROE — The Alpha Omega Academy Lions bounced back in convincing fashion on Tuesday to secure their first district win of the season.
After recently being swept by Rosehill Christian, Alpha Omega delivered a sweep of its own, beating Conroe Covenant on the road in three sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-15).
The win came in part due to strong defensive play from the Lady Lions. Covenant was never able to score more than 16 points in a set and allowed the Lady Lions to go on several large runs, including a 13-5 stretch to seal the second set.
“I don’t think that’s how Covenant normally plays,” Alpha Omega head coach Janice Hudson said. “I think that we just came out and jumped on them, and they weren’t ready.”
Nikki Kohers was one reason for Alpha Omega’s success, with over 20 digs on the night. Meanwhile, the offense capitalized on Covenant’s mistakes, with Abbey Stewart recording seven kills to go along with six aces.
The Lady Lions will be back on the road to face Brazos Christian on Thursday night. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 pm.
NEW WAVERLY COMEBACK ATTEMPT FALLS SHORT
Despite a determined effort down the stretch, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs were unable to complete a comeback Tuesday night against Tarkington.
New Waverly dropped the first two sets but didn’t give up, rallying to win sets three and four. However, the Lady Bulldogs came up just short, losing in five sets (22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-7, 13-15).
“One of my players looked at her teammates and said, ‘we push now, it’s now or never,’” New Waverly Brad coach Carly Dyess said. “After winning set three the same player said, ‘we didn’t win set three just to lose set four.’ I think set four was our best set, Iams think after set one and two they realized if we fix a few things, we’re in this game.”
Despite the loss, Dyess is still happy with the resiliency her team displayed.
“Now we know what we are capable of doing,” she said. “We can compete, we have the drive and can dig deep and fight back. We will improve on some of those things and get ready for Anderson on Saturday.”
Anderson-Shiro is currently the second-place team in the district, and the Lady Bulldogs know it will be a big test as they head on the road to face their rival on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“They are a solid team and program,” the coach said. “We know we're gonna come and play, but after seeing the fight the girls have, I think we’re ready.”
