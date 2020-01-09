Alpha Omega Academy’s basketball teams left nothing to chance in their first home games of district play.
Both the Lions and Lady Lions delivered convincing victories over Briarwood on Thursday, with each winning by over 20 points.
The Alpha Omega boys burst out of the gates and easily handled an outmatched opponent, putting the game out of reach with a 33-0 first quarter. The Lions cruised to a 94-30 victory, their second straight to begin league play.
Wade Williams led the team with 20 points, followed by Kaden Judie with 19 and Karson Kester with 14. Bailey Hall and Harrison Allen also scored in double figures for AOA, adding 10 points each.
“There are going to be a few of those games in our district, and we just have to come out and do what we do,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “Just try to execute like we do in practice. It's just one of those situations where you have to come out and play hard. That's all we can do.”
The 64-point victory should strengthen AOA’s grip as the top-ranked team in TAPPS 2A. However, the Lions — who are set to battle with No. 3 Conroe Covenant and No. 4 Galveston O’Connell for the district crown — are focused on bigger goals.
“We've been to state playoffs and the final four for several years now, so that doesn't really mean anything at this point,” Jones said of the team’s No. 1 ranking. “It's up to us to stay focused, take it one night at a time and get where we're trying to go.”
"We have to keep our heads straight and focus on winning district," added Judie.
As for the AOA girls, a 12-point night from Jaiden Byrd lifted the Lady Lions to a 42-20 victory — their first of district play.
“They gave me some hustle and did what we worked on, which is the most important thing,” AOA girls coach Chris McCarty said. “They were moving the ball, taking it to the hole and being in their positions.”
Next up for Alpha Omega is a home doubleheader against Brazosport on Tuesday.
