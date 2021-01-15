A handful of Alpha Omega Academy football players were recently honored with all-district accolades for their performance during the 2020 season.
Four Lions landed on the TAPPS all-District 6 first-team — including Cole Garrison, who was first-team on both sides of the ball. Garrison racked up 1,553 total yards and 17 touchdowns on 12.9 yards per carry at running back, while recording 119 tackles at linebacker.
Quarterback Harrison Allen also made the first-team offense after passing for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns, as did Blaine Ringo, who compiled 879 total yards and 12 touchdowns as a utility back. Boyd Hannagriff was first-team at defensive end after recording 62 tackles and eight sacks.
Alpha Omega was represented on the second team by Ringo (defensive end), Hardie Jacobs (offensive lineman), Patrick Reilly (defensive back and punter) and Bailey Hall (defensive back). Linebacker Trey Mayton was an honorable mention, as was Reilly for his contributions as a kicker.
