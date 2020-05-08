Coming off the deepest postseason run in school history, the Alpha Omega Academy softball team had its sights set on even greater goals.
The Lady Lions cruised to a district championship on their way to the program’s first regional final appearance in 2019. Their season ended just short of TAPPS 2A’s Final Four, but with nearly their entire roster back, the ceiling seemed to be the limit for Alpha Omega in 2020.
“We were working hard to get to state this season,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “The players were working really hard, and I said before the season, ‘I feel like it’s our time now,’ because we had the kids. We had the upperclassmen and we had the experience.”
“We had such a great team, and could’ve gone a lot further than we did last year,” added senior infielder Emily Warren.
Unfortunately, Alpha Omega won’t get the opportunity to pursue its dreams of a state championship — at least not this spring. Like the rest of the high school softball teams in Texas, the Lady Lions’ season was cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The toughest part for me is that when our players — and especially our seniors — walked off the field in Lufkin on March 7, they didn’t know,” DeShaw said. “We talked about starting district play when we got back, and then the world went crazy over the break. Nobody could have planned for it, and my heart breaks for all those seniors. That’s not the way it’s supposed to end for them.”
“I was obviously disappointed,” added senior Ally Gladish, a four-year starter at Alpha Omega. “It’s my last year and everything, and we were expected to go further in the playoffs this year. I had made pretty good friends with the freshmen, so it was upsetting to not get to finish the season with them.”
While Warren and Gladish — Alpha Omega’s only seniors — won’t get to play out their final season with the Lady Lions’, they still made plenty of memories with the program. And in many cases, this wasn’t limited to their time on the playing field.
“Definitely the friends I made on the team,” Gladish said when asked what she’ll remember most about her time as a Lady Lion. “That was something our coach always pushed, to be close with one another. Some of my best friends I made through softball.”
DeShaw makes it no secret that he believes this group of Lady Lions had a chance to make two runs at a state title. However, with the 2020 season being wiped out, he concedes that they’ll “have to do it next year.”
Alpha Omega brings back a talented class of seniors-to-be, which includes Shaggy Ritter, Abbey Stewart, Nicole Kohers and Josie McMahon, who have started each season for the Lady Lions. This, combined with a promising group of underclassmen, has Warren feeling confident in her teammates’ potential for 2021.
“I believe they can go to state,” she said. “If they continue to be such a great team and continue to grow in their athletic abilities, they can make it to state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.