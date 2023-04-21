After competing in the TAPPS 3A, district four meet, Alpha Omega Academy saw success from a young core of freshmen and sophomores.
The Lions saw 15 members make it, including senior Daniel Dematos who advanced in the 110-meter hurdle and the 300-meter hurdle. He set a new personal record on the 110-meter and won gold in both events.
“Our team is young. Fourteen of our athletes are freshmen and sophomores,” AOA coach Charlotte Collier said. “Only five athletes on our roster are juniors and seniors. Daniel is our only senior, and his hard work and God-given physical talent are paying off. I have learned over the years to not project into the future but rest and be thankful for what God has provided for us today.”
Dematos will be joined by an additional 14 members at the regional meet. Blaine Karnes will join him in the 110-meter hurdle after finishing the event with a 17.39 time and finishing in third place.
Jade Phillip finished in fourth place of the 33-meter hurdle to punch his ticket to the event.
AOA will also have its boys’ 4x200 team with Phillip, Lukas Collier, Weeks and Zach Steffa advance after placing fourth.
On the field events, the Lions saw Noah Weeks and Rhett Foshee advance.
Weeks advanced in the long jump with a jump of 19’ 4” and Foshee placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 112’4, which was a personal record.
AOA girls’ team saw Kathryn Peach place third in the 400-meter run and 800-meter run. Peach set a new personal record in the 800-meter with a time of 2:48.58 and finished the 400-meter in 1:08.27.
Mikaleigh Wright finished in fourth place with a time of 21:14.45, a new personal record, and grabbed fourth place in the 3200-meter run.
In the 100-meter hurdle, Madi Vienne grabbed a time of 20.67 seconds, earning fourth.
Hannah Dunster competed in several events and advanced in five of them. She would advance in the long jump, high jump, 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays and the 300-meter hurdle.
Dunster saw a 4’ 10’ high jump for fourth place, a 15’ 10.5” long jump and a 52.95-second finish in the 300-meter hurdle.
AOA’s 4x100 girls’ team is made up of Dunster, Leinaya Gay, Evi Nino and Brianna Greer, who finished fourth place with a 1:56.29 pace.
The 4x400 team also advanced with a time of 4:36.03 with Nino, Dunster, Peach and Gay taking the baton.
For the girls’ field events, AOA saw Jayna Norris, Kailey Greer and Gay advance in their respective events.
Norris and Gay both advanced in the triple jump. Gay grabbed third place with a jump of 29’ 9.5” and Norris finished fourth with a 29’ 2.5” jump.
Greer finished third in the shot put with a throw of 28’ 1.5”, a personal record, and fourth in the discus with a throw of 85’ 2”.
“Our district is tough,” Charlotte Collier said. “In some events, we placed 5-6 at the district meet and did not advance, but our times still placed us at 5 or 6 at the State level. At the end of the day, you can only control what you can do and not others’ performances. Some of the athletes who worked very hard and sat PRs did not advance and I will miss having them at practice.”
As the district event is now wrapped up, AOA will get to continue to practice for their regional meet.
The regional meet will take place on Thursday, April 27 in San Marcos with those 15 members partaking in the event with an opportunity to go to state.
