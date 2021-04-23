Alpha Omega Academy is sending three runners to next weekend's TAPPS 3A state meet.
The Lady Lions will have three student-athletes competing in four events.
“I’m excited that we are able to send three runners,” Alpha Omega head coach Charlotte Collier said. “We are moving up to 3A and the southern region is much tougher. I wish we were sending more, but the competition is higher. We had one runner miss it by a 10th of a 100th of a second.”
Jessica Kohers will be the lone runner taking part in two events. She finished first in the 800m and 1600m to claim a spot at the state meet.
“She is a tremounos athlete,” Collier said. “She is a worker bee and a delight. She has a good shot at the medal podium, she just needs to run her race and then we will see where it takes her.”
She will not be the only Kohers to run at the state meet, either. Nicole Kohers also qualified for the event with a third-place finish in the 300m hurdles.
Nicole ran track through her sophomore year of high school but left the team to focus on softball. Jessica brought her back because they needed a fourth leg for the relay team. She picked the 300m hurdles for her solo event, and now will be competing for a spot on the podium at the state level as a senior.
“Just a couple weeks ago I said ‘Nicole, I need you to help us on the 4x4,’” Collier said. “She said ‘Yes ma’am, I can do it.’ Now here she is in the state meet with hardly any practice. She has speed and I’m excited to see what she can do.”
Both Kohers sisters are seniors and will be running in their final meet at AOA.
The third state qualifier is sophomore Katherine Burnett, who finished in third place in the 100m hurdles to secure her spot in the state meet.
“I’m excited because of the confidence level she is building,” Collier said. “She is getting more confidence in herself and what she can do. I’m delighted for her that she’s coming around. It’s going to be fun for her to go.”
The state meet will take place on May 1 at Waco Midway, with the first events scheduled to start around 9 a.m.
“I’m looking forward to being around them,” Collier said. “Nicole and Jessica are both seniors so this is their last meet. I look forward to seeing them go out well. When they step out on that line, the coaching is done. I look forward to just watching them race.”
