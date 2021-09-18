SOMERVILLE — The Alpha Omega Lions were down, but they were never out.
The Lions (3-1) were able to score the game-tying touchdown and kick the go-ahead PAT with 20 seconds left on the clock. They added a pick-six as time expired to top Somerville 27-20.
“It was a nail-biter,” Lions head coach Jeff Norris said. “We went into the half tied at 7 and just battled all the way back. We gave up a touchdown with 45 seconds left, and It can’t get any more exciting than it was.”
The final drive was one for the books.
With 45 seconds left in the game, AOA found their backs against the wall as Somerville capitalized with a go-ahead touchdown to go up by six.
AOA Senior quarterback Harrison Allen answered. Allen dropped back and found his brother sophomore Hudson Allen for the 60-yard tying score. Freshman kicker Will Winn hit the game-winning extra point, before Bailey Hall iced the game with a pick-six as time expired.
Harrison ended the game throwing for 275 yards, while senior Ben Wright brought in several passes with 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.
“Harrison was under a lot of pressure tonight,” Norris noted. “Our receivers made some big plays, since we had trouble running the ball.”
The defense for the Lions played lights out, with Somerville’s offense having some short fields after turnovers.
AOA will now turn their heads to next week as they hit the road to Danbury on Sept. 24 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“We are just trying to get them to believe they can do this kind of stuff,” Norris added. “These are real games they are playing. It means a lot for us to play a team like that and have success, to build wins is great. Each week, the way they are doing it is what is impressing me.”
