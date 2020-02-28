WACO — For the first time in school history, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions are headed to the TAPPS state title game.
Alpha Omega rode a dominant second quarter to a win over Conroe Covenant in the TAPPS 2A semifinals Friday morning at Waco University. The Lions will face the winner of Lubbock All Saints and Dallas First Baptist in Saturday’s championship game at Waco West, which is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 a.m.
For Alpha Omega — which had its season ended in the semifinals each of the past five years — Friday’s win took on a particularly special meaning.
“Words cannot describe the feeling,” senior guard Abed Shamas said. “We’ve been told we have an Alpha curse. We always lose in the Final Four. Finally beating that curse feels amazing.”
“It’s a big weight off my shoulders,” head coach Wes Jones added with a laugh. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Alpha Omega struggled offensively early on, and trailed Covenant 8-5 after one period. The momentum shifted after this, however, as the Lions rattled off a 22-4 run from the start of the second quarter until midway through the third.
AOA never trailed after this, with the backcourt duo of Wade Williams and Abed Shamas making the difference during this decisive stretch. Williams scored nine of his 14 points in the second quarter, while Shamas poured in 10 of his game-high 18 points in the third.
Freshman forward Kaden Judie also made his presence felt, recording a triple-double with 13 points and double-digit blocks and rebounds.
“When they put No. 20 on me, I knew I could take it to the hole everytime,” Judie said.
With a strong finish Friday, the Lions are confident heading into Saturday’s winner-take-all title game.
“We just need to play the same way we played today in the second quarter and second half,” Shamas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.